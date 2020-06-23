Intel Promises To Continue Supporting Apple’s Products

Now that it has been confirmed that Apple will be transitioning away from Intel’s processors to their own custom-made silicon, we’re sure that this has made it a bit awkward for Intel. This is because for the longest time ever, Intel’s processors have been used across Apple’s Mac computers.

It also leaves existing customers in a bit of a weird spot, and we’re sure that some are concerned about support moving forwards. The good news is that despite Apple and Intel’s relationship seemingly coming to an end over the next few years, Intel will not be leaving their customers behind.

In a statement made to AppleInsider, Intel promises that they will continue to support Apple moving forwards. “Apple is a customer across several areas of business and we will continue to support them.” Intel also seems to be rather insistent that while they support Apple, they believe that their technology is better for developers.

“We believe Intel-powered PCs— like those based on our forthcoming Tiger Lake mobile platform— provide global customers the best experience in the areas they value most, as well as the most open platform for developers, both today and into the future.” Apple is expected to make a full transition in the next two years, with the first ARM-based Mac computer launching by the end of 2020.

