The iPad Will Soon Support Keyboard And Mouse Gaming

Apple’s iPad supports the use of external keyboard and in more recent years, mice as well. However, the use of the keyboard and mouse are mostly for general use, like typing up documents, surfing the web, sending emails, and so on, but that is soon set to change as Apple will be bringing keyboard and mouse support to gaming on the iPad.

With the upcoming iPadOS 14 update, it seems that Apple will be allowing gamers to use their mouse and keyboard to play games. For the most part, gaming on the iPad has either involved the use of onscreen controls or gaming controllers, so introducing keyboard and mouse support will no doubt shake things up a bit.

However, the onus here will be on developers to add support for keyboard and mouse, meaning that if developers choose not to make their games playable on a keyboard and mouse, then there’s really nothing that gamers can do. It will be interesting to see how this will affect the gaming scene, especially when it comes to FPS games which some might prefer using a keyboard and mouse combo instead of onscreen controls or with a gaming controller.

Also, it will be interesting to see what kind of new games that developers will come up with that will take advantage of these new controller options.

