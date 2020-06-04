iPadOS Could Introduce Keyboard Shortcuts To Adjust Brightness Levels

On Apple’s laptops, users can adjust the brightness of their display from either the keyboard or the Touch Bar. On the iPad, despite it having a keyboard accessory, does not offer up that functionality. However, according to 9to5Mac, they have found code in the iPadOS 13.5.5 beta that suggests that could change.

Advertising

According to their findings, it seems that in an upcoming update, Apple could finally be introducing brightness level shortcuts to the keyboard. As the publication notes, due to the compact size of the Smart Keyboard/Magic Keyboard, it lacks a function row in which shortcuts like brightness adjustments are usually found.

However, these findings in the iPadOS 13.5.5 beta suggests that could change, although for now it seems that it hasn’t been activated. Apple currently allows users to customize certain keys on the iPad’s keyboard, where they can remap the Caps Lock key to be an Esc key, so this change wouldn’t be a stretch of the imagination.

Given how Apple seems to be slowly pushing the iPad to become a laptop-replacement of sorts, what with its ability to use a mouse with the tablet, we suppose these changes shouldn’t really come as a surprise. There’s no word on when this feature could be released, but given that ti was spotted in iPadOS 13.5.5, hopefully it will be soon.

Filed in . Read more about iOS, iPad and iPadOS. Source: 9to5mac