iPadOS ‘Scribbles’ Lets You Write Anywhere On Your iPad

One of the selling points of the iPad is the accompanying Apple Pencil accessory. With pressure-sensitivity support and palm rejection, it turns the iPad into a legitimate note-taking and drawing app. However, support for the Apple Pencil was lacking in a lot of native apps save for a handful such as notes.

That will soon change because in the upcoming iPadOS 14 update, Apple is introducing a new feature called “Scribbles”. With this feature, users will be able to use the Apple Pencil and write almost anywhere on their iPad. For example, users can write inside of text fields instead of typing, and it will be able to recognize the handwriting and transforms them into digital text.

This means that if you’re searching for something, just use the Apple Pencil and write whatever you want in the search field, and then it will convert it to digital text and search the web. Users can also use the Scribbles feature to add things to their reminders which will then also convert to digital text.

It also seems to be smart enough where it can detect languages, meaning that if you choose English as your main language on the iPad but you want to insert some Chinese characters, you can do that too. There will also be support for more gestures using the Apple Pencil, such as scratching out words to delete them, smart selection of handwritten text, and also shape recognition.

