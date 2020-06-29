4K 240fps Video Recording Rumored For The iPhone 12

If you were to take a look at video recordings you made either on your phone or camera from back in the day and play it back on a display with a higher resolution, it might look a bit fuzzy or grainy. This is because back in the day, videos on our phones were captured at a lower resolution.

These days, our phones are capable of shooting at 4K video, but for the most part, they tend to be limited to lower frame rates (this varies from device to device), but with the upcoming iPhone 12, a report from EverythingApplePro claims that the 2020 iPhone will be increasing the frame rates from a max of 60fps to 240fps!

Right now, in case you didn’t know, the iPhone 11 Pro can capture 4K video at 60fps. For the most part this is more than enough for the majority of users out there, but by bumping it up to 240fps, it will turn the iPhone 12 into a videography powerhouse for users who want to use their phones to shoot video.

As to why the higher frame rates would matter to users, it is because the more frames the phone can capture per second, the more details there are. This would give users more flexibility and options when it comes to editing their videos. It would also result in smoother slow-mo videos, which are useful when creating videos as it helps add a bit more variety.

