Microsoft To Permanently Shutter Its Physical Stores

Online shopping is the norm these days, although as much as reading and watching reviews online can help us make a more informed decision, sometimes holding and using a product in-person can help push customers over the edge and make their purchase. This is why companies like Apple put a lot of effort into their physical retail stores.

Other companies such as Microsoft have attempted to do something similar as well to showcase various Windows products, but it looks like Microsoft will be calling it a day as far as traditional brick-and-mortar stores are concerned as the company has announced that they will be shutting down its stores.

According to the company’s announcement, “Microsoft today announced a strategic change in its retail operations, including closing Microsoft Store physical locations. The company’s retail team members will continue to serve customers from Microsoft corporate facilities and remotely providing sales, training, and support.”

Customers who are still interested in purchasing from the company directly will still be able to do so via its online stores, but if you wanted to check out some of Microsoft’s products in-person, you’ll have to seek third-party retail stores that carry Microsoft’s products. According to Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter, “It is a new day for how Microsoft Store team members will serve all customers. We are energized about the opportunity to innovate in how we engage with all customers, maximize our talent for greatest impact, and most importantly help our valued customers achieve more.”

