Microsoft Will Be Shutting Mixer Down Next Month

Several years ago, Microsoft decided to get in on the streaming market by launching a competitor to Twitch in the form of Mixer. They even scored a major coup when they managed to convince popular Fortnite streamer, Ninja, to stream exclusively on their platform . However, it seems that Microsoft’s attempts at entering the streaming industry has (sort of) come to an end.

The company has announced on its Mixer blog that come 22nd of July, 2020, they will be officially shutting its service down. We suppose the company isn’t quite exiting the market just yet because they will still have a presence in the form of a partnership with Facebook Gaming.

According to Microsoft, “It became clear that the time needed to grow our own livestreaming community to scale was out of measure with the vision and experiences that Microsoft and Xbox want to deliver for gamers now, so we’ve decided to close the operations side of Mixer and help the community transition to a new platform. To better serve our community’s needs, we’re teaming up with Facebook to enable the Mixer community to transition to Facebook Gaming.”

I love my community and what we built together on Mixer. I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them. — Ninja (@Ninja) June 22, 2020

It is unclear what some of the streamers on Mixer plan to do with these changes. As far as Ninja is concerned, the streamer posted a tweet following the announcement in which he said that there will be some decisions he will have to make moving forwards.

