The Nintendo Wii Is Still A Smashing Success In Care Homes More Than A Decade Later

The Nintendo Wii was released more than a decade ago, about 13 years to be exact. It is one of Nintendo’s most successful consoles to date (although the Switch seems to be catching up), and it seems that over in the Windsor Court care home located in Wetherby in the UK, the Wii is still finding a lot of use amongst its residents.

According to a report from the Harrogate Informer, they revealed how a Wii was donated to the care home thanks to the efforts of a domestic assistant at the home, Leown Botten. Botten then helped set the console up and even taught them how to play, and it appears to be quite a smashing success as the residents are now having a truckload of fun playing it.

One of the residents, 85-year old Brian Green, said, “I have been really enjoying playing our new games. I wouldn’t have thought I would have ever be able to play video games, but the Wii is brilliant and so easy to use! I have been loving our tennis and golf matches.” In addition to providing the residents with fun activities to do, it has also helped some of them get more exercise in the process.

The residents have also taken part in virtual competitions with each other through games like virtual tennis, bowling, dancing, and even golfing.

