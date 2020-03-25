Nintendo Switch Just Passed The Wii’s Lifetime Sales In Japan

When the Nintendo Wii U flopped really hard, many had expressed their concern that Nintendo might be losing it. However, when the Switch launched, it painted a very different story as the console started to gain a ton of popularity and favorable reviews from gamers around the world. It also led to speculation that the console could potentially beat the Wii’s sales.

It turns out that the Switch could very well be on its way, according to recent data where it appears that over in Japan, Switch sales have managed to surpass the Wii’s lifetime sales in Japan. However, note that this is only for the Japanese market and that the console has yet to beat the Wii’s lifetime sales worldwide, but it is still very encouraging nonetheless.

Also, based on the data, it seems that Switch Lite is helping drive the sales of the console, where the number of Switch Lite units sold appears to be more than double that of the Switch itself. This isn’t surprising given that the Switch Lite is cheaper than the regular Switch, plus the fact that it is more portable does make it more appealing as well.

Fairly notable that Nintendo were able to build up a large supply of units for AC launch week, will be interesting to see how supply holds up in the following weeks. The Nintendo Switch has also surpassed the Wii in lifetime hardware sales (12.7m). — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 25, 2020

As it stands, the Wii has managed to sell over 100 million units in its lifetime. Nintendo’s best-selling console is still the Nintendo DS which has managed over 150 million units, although given the rise in popularity of the Switch Lite, we wouldn’t be surprised if it were to eventually catch up to it.

