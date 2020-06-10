Oppo Will Start To Aggressively Develop Their Own Processors

Right now, the majority of smartphones still largely rely on Qualcomm for their chipsets. There are a handful of companies that have attempted to make their own chipsets, like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei, just to name a few, and now it looks like Oppo will start aggressively pursuing that strategy as well.

Speaking to reporters, Liu Bo, who is Oppo’s head of China business was quoted as saying, “It’s a step Oppo will have to take. We have to tackle chip technology and make it a crucial driving force in future developments.” It shouldn’t be too surprising to learn that this is what the company might be interested in doing.

There are several reasons for this, one of which is to reduce reliance and dependence on other companies. Like we said, a good majority of smartphones still rely on Qualcomm which means additional money needs to be paid to Qualcomm to use their components. By developing their own, it means that the money could be put to better use.

Also, it gives companies more control over what their phones can do. As we have seen in Apple’s A-series of chipsets, it allows Apple to dictate what kind of upgrades and features their phones and devices will have, making it a more unique device compared to using that’s something already made.

Of course, whether or not Oppo’s own chipsets will be just as capable as Qualcomm’s, if not better, remains to be seen.

Filed in . Read more about Oppo and SoC. Source: patentlyapple