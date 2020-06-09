Panasonic’s New Software Turns Its Mirrorless Cameras Into Webcams

While our webcams these days have certainly improved massively in terms of picture and video quality, it’s nowhere close to capable of doing what a dedicated camera like a mirrorless camera can do. This is why it shouldn’t be surprising to see that many professional streamers turn to using their DSLRs or mirrorless cameras as webcams.

Advertising

The process of setting up a camera as a webcam might be a bit complicated, but Panasonic is hoping to make it easier as the company has since announced a new piece of software in the form of Lumix Streaming. With this software, all users really need to do is plug their cameras directly to their computers, run the software, and they should be good to go.

According to Panasonic, Lumix Streaming is derived from the company’s Lumix Tether app, which was initially designed for tethered shooting. However, the company notes that due to certain GUI elements being present on the screen, it didn’t exactly make it a very ideal piece of software for webcam or streaming, and thus the spin-off Lumix Streaming app was born.

The app is currently in beta but it is available for download via the company’s website if you are interested. At the moment, models that are supported include the Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5, DC-G9, DC-GH5S, DC-S1, DC-S1R, and DC-S1H. For non-Panasonic users, other camera makers such as Canon and Fujifilm have since released software of their own.

Filed in . Read more about Digital Cameras, Mirrorless Cameras and Panasonic. Source: prnewswire