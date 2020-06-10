Using A Screen Protector With The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Will Void Its Warranty

Whenever we buy a new smartphone, there’s a good chance that we will also buy a screen protector at the same time. This is because while our phone’s displays are relatively durable and resistant to scratches, why take the chance, especially if the phone in question is very expensive, right?

Advertising

However, it seems that if you own the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, buying a screen protector might actually be the worst thing you could do. This is because according to SamMobile, they have heard from Samsung that using a screen protector with the Galaxy Z Flip will actually void its warranty.

According to a statement from a Samsung rep, “As outlined in the care instructions included with all Galaxy Z Flip devices, third-party adhesives such as films or stickers should not be adhered to the Galaxy Z Flip screen by customers, doing so could void the warranty.” There is probably a good reason why this is the case.

As we have seen in the past with issues surrounding the Galaxy Fold’s display, the same technology is used with the Galaxy Z Flip where its display is more delicate than a regular smartphone. By using a screen protector with an adhesive, it could potentially damage the phone’s display by pulling on it, which would be the user’s fault and thus not covered under the device’s warranty.

Given how much the Galaxy Z Flip costs, we get that you might want to protect your investment, but it seems that a screen protector is not the way to go here.

Filed in . Read more about Samsung. Source: sammobile