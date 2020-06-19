Shiftcam’s ProGrip Will Give Your Smartphone A DSLR-Like Grip

The problem with taking photos with your smartphone isn’t so much about the quality of the photos, but rather the way it feels in your hands isn’t quite the same compared to a camera like a DSLR. However, if you’re serious about smartphone photography, then you might be interested in Shiftcam’s latest accessory – the ProGrip.

As you can see in the video below, the ProGrip is basically an attachment for your smartphone that will give it a DSLR-like grip. However, to say that so simply would almost be insulting because the ProGrip is so much more. In addition to providing users with a more secure and stable grip, the ProGrip will also come with external buttons to let you take photos like you would on a DSLR.

It also comes with a swivel mount so that if you’d rather not take photos purely in landscape mode, you can spin your phone and realign its orientation. Also, the way the grip portion has been designed, it actually allows it to double up as a dock on your table where you can then charge it.

Speaking of charging, the ProGrip also features a built-in wireless charger which means that it can charge your phone as you use it. It sounds like a fantastic idea and as for compatibility, it seems to work with a bunch of devices thanks to its universal grip that should accommodate most phones. If you’d like to learn more or pledge your support, head on over to its Kickstarter page for the details.

