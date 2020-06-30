Stadia Controller Will Now Work Wirelessly On Android Devices

While wired controllers on home consoles is acceptable, it is a bit strange when it comes to mobile because it means that it makes it less portable and a bit more clunky when setting it up. Oddly enough, wireless support for Google’s Stadia controller for Android devices was not available at launch, but that has changed.

If you do play Stadia games frequently on your Android phone, you’ll be pleased to learn that Google has announced that they will now be able to use their Stadia controller wirelessly on their Android device. This will come in the form of an update to the Stadia app that will be released on the 30th of June, so do keep an eye out for that.

According to Google, “To play games with your Stadia Controller wirelessly, set up your phone and your Stadia Controller on the same Wi-Fi network, launch a game, and follow the pairing instructions on the screen. It’s that easy!” This means that if you used to have to connect your controller using the USB cable, you will no longer need to do that starting from today.

The update should already be live so do keep an eye out for it, and as per Google’s update, all you need to do is launch the game you want to play, follow the instructions on the screen, and you’ll be good to go.

