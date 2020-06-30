Former Windows Boss Calls Apple’s Transition Away From Intel ‘Incredibly Brave’

Apple’s transition away from Intel to their own custom ARM chipsets for their Mac computers has been rumored for a long time, and it was at WWDC last week that Apple made the move official. There is no doubt that many are skeptical about the move, with some expressing concern, while others are excited.

Former Microsoft executive and Windows boss Steven Sinofsky seems to fall into the latter camp, where in a post made on Medium, Sinofsky praised Apple’s decision and also called the company “incredibly brave” for making the move in the face of the potential that many things could also go wrong in the process.

He goes on to explain why Apple, of all companies, is in the perfect position to do what they plan to do, and how they have laid the groundwork over the years to make that happen. This change to ARM would mark the second time Apple has made the transition in terms of processors.

Some might remember that many, many years ago, Apple used to use PowerPCs for their Mac computers, but later made the transition to Intel which was also considered to be a huge move back in the day. Given how much of the market Intel dominates, like we said, some were rightfully skeptical when Apple announced that they would move away from Intel.

While there are many potential benefits to moving to ARM, like we said, app compatibility and performance are some of the key factors in determining the success of such a move, but that’s something we’ll have to wait and see if Apple has what it takes to pull it off.

