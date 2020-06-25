June Windows 10 Update Could Trigger Unwanted Reboots

Updates are supposed to be good things. They’re supposed to introduce fixes for problems, close security vulnerabilities, introduce new features, and improve on existing ones. But it seems that Microsoft’s Windows updates have been rather problematic, and the latest June update for Windows 10 is one of them.

According to Microsoft, they have confirmed that an issue that some users could experience in the June Windows 10 update is that it could cause their systems to crash and restart their computers. The company claims that this is due to a failure in the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service application.

“The Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) file (lsass.exe) might fail on some devices with the error message, ‘A critical system process, C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted.’” Unfortunately, there is no workaround to this problem yet, but Microsoft states that they are working on fixing it in an upcoming release.

This means that if you have updated to the June Windows 10 update, there is a chance that you might encounter this issue. While being forced to restart your machine might seem annoying, at the very least it doesn’t seem to cause any long-lasting damage. For those who work offline, you might want to make sure to constantly save your work lest you end up losing your progress in the event of a crash.

