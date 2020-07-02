Apple’s App Store Made Some Serious Bank During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite Google’s Android platform having a much larger market share, it seems that when it comes to earning money from apps, it’s hard to deny how much more lucrative Apple’s iOS platform is. A new report from Sensor Tower seems to confirm that, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on the data they’ve gathered, it appears that iOS users spending in the App Store is nearly double that of Android users during the first half of 2020. The report claims that the App Store managed to earn $32.8 billion versus the Play Store which earned $17.3 billion. Looking at the same period last time, the App Store saw an increase in spending by 24.7% while the Play Store saw an increase of 21%.

It was previously suggested by some analysts that Apple could actually benefit from the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the lockdowns and with more people stuck at home, it was suggested that users were finding other ways of keeping themselves entertained, and buying TV shows, movies, and spending on apps was one way of doing that.

This isn’t to say that Android users weren’t doing the same, but assuming these figures are correct, it looks like iOS users are definitely spending a lot more.

