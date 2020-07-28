Apple Has A Pretty Neat Idea That Combines Two iPads Together

Aside from using the iPad as a tablet, which was what it was originally designed for, not too long ago Apple introduced a feature for macOS called Sidecar which basically allows users to use their iPads as a secondary display. However, a patent discovered by AppleInsider has revealed that Apple could have other plans for the iPad in the future.

The patent describes a setup in which two iPads can connect to each other through a connector-like device. As you can see in the diagram above, this will result in a laptop-like setup where the iPad on the top will act as a display, while the iPad below can double up as a virtual keyboard and more.

It could even be used vertically or in portrait mode, where it could be held up like a book of sorts where you could display multiple things on the screen at once for either reading or referencing, kind of like a dual screen smartphone. It has also been suggested that it does not necessarily require two iPads and could actually combine both an iPad and an iPhone together.

What’s interesting about this concept is that it is one that Microsoft is sort of working on. The company seems to believe that dual screen computing devices are the way of the future and are working on mobile devices like the Surface Neo and Surface Duo, and are also developing a version of Windows 10 that will suit such devices.

That being said, it is unclear if Apple will make this patent a reality, so maybe don’t get your hopes up just yet.

Filed in . Read more about iPad and Patent. Source: appleinsider