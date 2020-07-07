Apple’s Shift Away From Intel Could Save Them Billions

At WWDC 2020, Apple finally confirmed the long-standing rumors that they would be ditching Intel and transition to creating Mac computers using their own custom ARM chipsets. There are many reasons for Apple to do this, and it seems that costs could be one of them as it has been estimated that Apple could save billions in the process.

According to the analysts at Trefis, they think that by Apple moving away to Intel, it could end up saving the Cupertino company as much as $2.2 billion a year. This is based on how much an average Intel processor would cost, versus how much an iPhone processor might cost (with some price adjustments).

This would, in theory, allow Apple to save around $110 per chip, meaning that based on the number of Mac computers Apple ships, could save them loads. It was suggested back in June that Apple’s custom silicon could cost more than Intel, but we suppose that’s to be expected at the start and is usually the case with new technology.

In addition to potential saving billions, the move to a custom chipset also means that Apple will no longer have to be at the mercy of Intel’s roadmaps and can release updates and refreshes as and when they see fit. It would also make for better integration between hardware and software.

Filed in . Read more about Intel. Source: seekingalpha