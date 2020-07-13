Far Cry 6 Release Date Confirmed

Last week, Ubisoft teased the announcement of the next installment in the Far Cry franchise with Far Cry 6. The company at that time did not mention when the game would be released, but a leaked listing hinted that it would be coming in February 2021. Turns out the listing was accurate because the official release date for the game has been set for the 18th of February, 2021.

The game will be released on multiple platforms including next-gen and current-gen consoles, PC, and even streaming platforms. This includes the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC. There was no mention of the Nintendo Switch so it looks like Switch gamers will have to sit this one out for now.

For those who missed the initial announcement, Far Cry 6 will be the latest installment in the franchise. It will also feature none other than everyone’s favorite TV villain, Giancarlo Esposito who is probably best known for playing Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, as well as Moff Gideon in Disney+’s The Mandalorian series.

Based on the trailer (which we can watch in the video above), it looks like it could be a game to keep an eye out for, although with its 2021 release, we still have quite a bit of waiting to do before we’ll be able to get our hands on it.

