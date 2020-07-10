Far Cry 6 Teased With Very Iconic Villain

There have been rumors that Ubisoft is working on a new Far Cry game, and it looks like those rumors have since been proven true as the company has shared a very short teaser video on Twitter in which they reveal the game’s upcoming villain. This is particularly exciting as this is a person that many, many people are no doubt familiar with.

The person portraying the new villain in Far Cry 6 is none other than Giancarlo Esposito, who many might know as Gus Fring from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, as well as Moff Gideon from Disney+’s The Mandalorian series. It had actually been rumored for a while that Esposito would be portraying the villain in Far Cry 6, and this teaser pretty much confirms that.

Esposito’s character in Far Cry 6 will be known as Anton Castillo and he will be playing the dictator of Yara, which has been described as “a tropical paradise frozen in time”. There is no word on when the game will actually be announced, but Ubisoft is hosting the Ubisoft Forward showcase this Sunday so there is a chance the game could be detailed then.

Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward. pic.twitter.com/SCNvo0qB1R — Ubisoft_UK (@Ubisoft_UK) July 10, 2020

In the meantime, the game has also been spotted on the PS Hong Kong store where it was listed as having a release date in February, 2021.

