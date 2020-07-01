Apple’s First Retina MacBook Pro Is Now Officially Obsolete

We’re not sure how many of you remember, but it has been about 8 years since Apple first introduced the Retina MacBook Pro. For those who do remember and for those who are actually still using it today, you might want to take note that the laptop has now been listed as officially obsolete.

So what does this mean for owners of the laptop? This means that in terms of getting service for fixing the laptop, Apple has essentially washed their hands off it. If you are still using the laptop and need to get it fixed for whatever reason, Apple will not be able to help you and you might need to seek a third-party repair service.

However, therein lies another problem. One of the issues with the original Retina MacBook Pro is that a lot of the components were difficult to obtain and due to the manufacturing process, things like the RAM of the laptop were soldered into place. This made removing it almost impossible. Storage was also non-upgradeable meaning that you had to be 100% sure of what you wanted.

Apple’s laptops have come a long way since then, but it looks like things will be changing again soon as the company did confirm that they will be moving away from using Intel’s processors to a custom ARM-based one over the course of the next two years.

