Gmail Gets A Massive Redesign

Google’s Gmail interface hasn’t really changed that much over the years. Its UI has undergone some redesigns to make it more modern, but for the most part, it is still largely the same. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing as it is a familiar interface, but that doesn’t mean it cannot be improved upon.

Google has announced a new design for Gmail which they are calling a “better home for work”. For the most part, Gmail’s look will remain the same, but Google will be integrating more communication tools into it, such as video chatting, chats, files, tasks, so that users will be able to access all of these tools more easily and within Gmail itself.

According to Google, “We’re also enhancing the collaboration features in Chat rooms by adding shared files and tasks, making rooms an even better solution for longer-term projects. With quick access to shared chat, important documents, and to-dos in one place, it’s easier for everyone in a group to stay on the same page. Plus, Chat lets you create rooms that include people outside your company, like contractors or consultants, so your group can be not only cross-functional but also cross-organizational.”

That being said, before you get too excited, note that these changes will only be available to G Suite users for now. We’re not sure when it will find its way to regular users, but it could be an update worth looking out for.

