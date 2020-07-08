Want A New iMac? You’ll Have To Wait Until September To Get It

According to the rumors, it was initially suggested that Apple could have new iMacs to announce at WWDC 2020, but that obviously did not happen, although we can’t say we’re too surprised. However, it seems that there is a chance that a refresh could be taking place soon, or so we hope.

This is because according to a report from MacRumors, they have discovered that the shipping estimates for the 27-inch iMac have slipped rather considerably, where the mid and high-end stock configurations are now seeing shipping estimates for September. This means that if you were to place an order now, depending on your configuration, you might only be able to expect it in two months’ time.

This has led to speculation that maybe, just maybe, Apple could have a refreshed iMac in the works which is why they aren’t necessarily keeping up with production. This actually makes sense given that the 27-inch iMac has actually not been updated in almost a year and a half, so a refresh does feel imminent.

Alternatively, it is also possible that Apple could be facing some production issues which is why shipping estimates have slipped. The coronavirus pandemic has affected production of many products around the world, and while factories are starting to reopen, we wouldn’t be surprised if some of them aren’t operating at full capacity just yet.

Filed in . Read more about iMac. Source: macrumors