Instagram Testing Fundraising For Personal Causes

Need to fund something on the internet? Maybe to raise money to pay hospital bills? Pay for a lawyer? Gofundme has been pretty much the de facto platform for fundraising causes, but it seems that Instagram now wants in on the action themselves as the company has since announced that they are testing out a similar feature.

According to Instagram, “Starting today, we’re rolling out a new way to raise money for a personal cause, like yourself, your small business, a friend or a cause that’s important to you. We’ll begin with a small test to create a Personal Fundraiser in the US, UK and Ireland on Android, followed by iOS.”

The company claims that by introducing the feature directly into Instagram itself, it makes it easier for people who are already on its platform to help donate money to people who are seeking to raise funds for a personal cause. Instagram will vet each and every fundraising initiative to make sure that they are eligible, and each fundraising event will run for 30 days, although this can be extended.

Users who choose to donate to this fund can also opt to remain anonymous if they’d prefer. This feature is currently undergoing testing and is expected to be made available to those living in the US, UK, and Ireland for now.

Source: about.instagram