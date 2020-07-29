Go Back In Time With This Mac OS 8 Emulator For Your PC

Most of us are probably familiar with Apple’s Mac computers which currently run on Intel. Some of you might even be familiar with the fact that before the move to Intel, Apple’s Mac computers ran on the PowerPC architecture, but did you know that even before that, Apple’s Mac computers were powered by Motorola’s CPUs?

Advertising

If you want to see what it’s like to run a Mac computer that’s several decades old, then you might want to check out Felix Rieseberg’s project in which he has created an emulator that lets you run Mac OS 8 on your Windows, macOS, or Linux computer. This is an emulator created using JavaScript and it is a bit limited in terms of what it can do.

It isn’t necessarily designed to be similar to other virtualization apps like Parallels and it’s more of a fun project that is a throwback to the good old days. If Rieseberg’s name sounds familiar, it is because several years ago he created a similar emulator that allowed users to run Windows 95 on more modern machines.

I put an entire 1991 Macintosh Quadra with Mac OS 8.1 into an Electron app, together with a bunch of apps and games. It runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux… and JavaScript. Again: I'm sorry. Go grab it here: https://t.co/JUw798dRcS pic.twitter.com/p3AR2dyx5r — Felix Rieseberg (@felixrieseberg) July 28, 2020

That being said, we can’t imagine that Apple is too thrilled about this as it is possible that it infringes on certain intellectual properties, so if you are interested in checking it out, you might want to move quick and download it from GitHub while it is still available.

Filed in . Read more about Linux, Macos, Windows and Windows 10.