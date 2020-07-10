Don’t Use A Camera Cover With Your MacBook

Advertising

Due to a lot of computers and laptops these days coming with built-in webcams, we’re sure that there are also some users who might be concerned with the privacy implications that this might have. This is because there might be some who are concerned that hackers could somehow access the cameras on their devices to spy on them.

This has resulted in users buying camera cover accessories to block the cameras on their laptops and removing them only when they need to use them. However, it seems that Apple is actually warning customers not to use these camera covers as it could potentially lead to the damage of their MacBook’s displays.

According to Apple, “If you close your Mac notebook with a camera cover installed, you might damage your display because the clearance between the display and keyboard is designed to very tight tolerances. Covering the built-in camera might also interfere with the ambient light sensor and prevent features like automatic brightness and True Tone from working.”

Instead, Apple is asking customers to rely on the indicator light on their webcams that will let them know if the camera is being used. The company claims that it has been designed in such a way that the camera cannot activate without the light turning on, meaning that hackers can’t trick it into operating without the user being notified.

We’re sure that this might not necessarily be good enough for some users, so if you absolutely have to block the camera, either find a cover that’s less than 0.1mm thick, or be sure to remember to remove the cover before you close your laptop.

Filed in . Read more about Laptops, Macbook Air, Macbook Pro and Privacy. Source: imore