Microsoft Flight Simulator Will Come On 10 Discs

Thanks to the invention of storage mediums like the DVD and Blu-ray, larger games could be fit into less discs. For those who grew up playing on floppy disks and CDs, you might recall how certain games would require multiple disks or CDs for the game to be installed. It turns out that maybe that practice hasn’t quite died out yet.

It appears that over in Europe, the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator will be made available in physical format where it will be sold in a 10-DVD package. Not only that, but it will be a double-layer DVD in which gamers will need to go through all of them to install the game in full.

According to Aerosoft’s (the game’s publisher) Mathijs Kok, “Aerosoft will bring the two boxed versions of this venerable simulator to customers in Europe. Including 10 (!) double-layer DVDs and a printed manual in a spectacular box, it is an ideal way of entering the new age of flight simulation.”

While it seems rather excessive, it should be noted that Microsoft Flight Simulator will contain pretty much every aspect of the game which amounts to about 90GB of data. For those with slower internet connections, this might actually be ideal as it means that users will not have to download such a massive file and can pretty much play right out of the box.

The content will be identical to the digital version, but there will also be a box and manual included for those who care about these kinds of things.

