Netflix Will Expand On ‘The Witcher’ Franchise With A New Prequel Series

Ahead of the first season of Netflix’s “The Witcher” TV series being released, it was reported that the company was so pleased by what they saw that they renewed it for a second season. The first season was pretty well-received and it also led to Netflix announcing an animated movie based on the franchise.

It turn out that Netflix isn’t quite done expanding on the franchise just yet because in an announcement on Twitter, the company has revealed that they are developing a new series for The Witcher universe dubbed “Blood Origin”. This is a 6-part live action series that is set 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia and explores how the first Witcher came to be.

This new series will be led by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner on the main Witcher series, and will also feature screenwriter Declan de Barra. It is unclear who will be starring in this new series or when it is expected to be released, but it could be a while before we see it. This is due to the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has shut down a lot of TV and movie productions.

1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be. Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 27, 2020

Plus there is also the release of the second season of The Witcher to contend with that is targeted for 2021, so it is unclear where Netflix plans on placing Blood Origins. In any case, we’ll have to wait for more details that will hopefully be shared in the near future.

