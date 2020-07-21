The OnePlus Nord Is Officially Here

The price of OnePlus handsets have been increasing over the years, and the good news for those who have felt that the company’s phones have gotten a bit too expensive, then you’ll be pleased to learn that OnePlus has since officially announced their latest smartphone that comes in the form of the mid-range OnePlus Nord.

The phone is priced starting at around $450, but like we said, this is a mid-range smartphone so don’t expect to see any high-end hardware like the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Instead, the OnePlus Nord will feature the use of the Snapdragon 765G, but that’s not a bad thing as this is essentially a mid-range handset that will support 5G, making it easier for those on a budget to have access to a 5G smartphone.

The Nord will also come with a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 2400×1800 resolution and also a 90Hz refresh rate, which is a nice surprise for a mid-ranger. We’re also looking at a base of 8GB of RAM but it will go up to 12GB of RAM. Storage will also range from 64GB and will go up to 256GB.

The camera on the OnePlus Nord will be a quad camera setup on the back which includes a 48MP sensor, an 8MP sensor, a 5MP sensor, and a 2MP sensor, while the front-facing camera is a dual camera setup that includes a 32MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. These are actually pretty impressive specs for a mid-ranger and could give other companies a run for their money. Unfortunately, for now the OnePlus Nord will only be available in India, Europe, and the UK.

