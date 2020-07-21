Rocket League Will Be Free To Play This Summer

Advertising

Games these days are sold in a couple of different approaches. Some adopt the more traditional model which is where gamers pay a one-time fee to buy the game and that’s it. Others try to reduce the barrier of entry by offering the game for free, but then make money off in-game purchases.

If you’ve been meaning to buy Rocket League but didn’t want to pay for the actual game, then you’ll be pleased to learn that the game’s developer has announced that come this summer, Rocket League will be going free to play. This means that gamers won’t have to pay for the actual game itself and can download it and start playing it straightaway.

According to the developers, “What does this mean for the Rocket League gameplay you know and love? The core gameplay will remain the same, but we are refining the main menus to make exploring the game easier. Plus, we’re revamping and improving major features like Tournaments and Challenges, and introducing cross-platform progression!”

The company does not state when exactly the game will be going free to play, but they did state that it will be in the summer, so it should be in the coming month or so, so keep an eye out for it when that happens.

Filed in . Read more about Rocket League. Source: rocketleague