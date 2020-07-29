Twitter Closes Loophole That Let Users Promote Hate Speech Or Violent Content

Social media platforms such as Twitter do not allow users to post things related to hate speech or violent content. However, some users have found a loophole in which the post itself might not mention anything about hate speech or violence, and may simply provide a link to it, which we suppose helps circumvent Twitter’s filters.

However, that will no long be allowed because it looks like Twitter will finally be closing that loophole where they have announced that starting July 30, 2020, they will start blocking links that might lead users to websites or content that contain hate speech or violence. According to the company, this will come in the form of the same approach that they have taken in the past with regards to malicious links.

According to the company, “At times, Twitter will take action to limit or prevent the spread of URL links to content outside Twitter. This is done by displaying a warning notice when the link is clicked, or by blocking the link so that it can’t be Tweeted at all.” The company also goes on to state that users who continuously post these kinds of URLs could eventually find their accounts suspended.

Our goal is to block links in a way that’s consistent with how we remove Tweets that violate our rules. We'll start taking action under these updated guidelines on Thursday, July 30. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 28, 2020

“Accounts dedicated to sharing content which we block, or which attempt to circumvent a block on the sharing a link, may be subject to additional enforcement action, including suspension.”

