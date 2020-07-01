WhatsApp Just Announced A Bunch Of Fun And Convenient Updates

WhatsApp has become more or less the de facto messenger service for many. However, while it is extremely popular, it does not necessarily mean that it is the best, and that there are other messaging apps that do come with better features, but the good news is that it looks like WhatsApp will be getting some of them now.

In an announcement on its blog, WhatsApp has revealed that they will be introducing a bunch of new features to its app on mobile as well as the web and desktop. This comes in the form of animated stickers, something that apps such as LINE and KakaoTalk have had for a while now, but we suppose better late than never.

They are also introducing the use of QR codes to add contacts, meaning that in the future, instead of using a phone number, users can just quickly scan a QR code to add contacts to the app. This will be useful for businesses who are looking to communicate with their customers in an easier manner.

The update will also be bringing dark mode to both the web and desktop version of WhatsApp. Dark mode has been available on both iOS and Android for a while now, so it’s good to see that it is now available for desktop users as well. According to WhatsApp, these changes will be rolled out over the course of the next few weeks, so do keep an eye out for it.

Filed in . Read more about Apps and Whatsapp. Source: blog.whatsapp