Upcoming Windows 10 Update Will Introduce A Redesigned Start Menu

Ever since Microsoft introduced Windows 95 back in 1995, about 25 years ago, the Start Menu has become more or less the trademark of the operating system. It is where shortcuts to apps are kept, along with access to other system settings and so on. Over the years, it has undergone changes in its design, and it looks like we can look forward to a redesign soon.

According to Microsoft, they will be introducing a redesigned Start Menu in an upcoming Windows 10 update that has already been seeded to Windows Insiders. “We are freshening up the Start menu with a more streamlined design that removes the solid color backplates behind the logos in the apps list and applies a uniform, partially transparent background to the tiles.”

The company adds, “This design creates a beautiful stage for your apps, especially the Fluent Design icons for Office and Microsoft Edge, as well as the redesigned icons for built-in apps like Calculator, Mail, and Calendar that we started rolling out earlier this year.” Judging by what we can see in the screenshots (like the one above), it will help create a more seamless and modern look.

For the most part, functionality of the Start Menu will remain the same so you won’t need to relearn how to use it, so the changes appear to be mostly aesthetic for now.

Source: blogs.windows