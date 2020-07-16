Xbox Series X Will Focus Less On Console Exclusives

Advertising

Whenever a new console generation is launched, there is a bit of an awkward phase in which gamers who owned the previous-gen console will have to decide if giving up their current library of games is worth it. To encourage gamers to make the switch, console makers have created console-exclusive titles to attract gamers to their newer machines.

However, that will not be a strategy that Microsoft will be focusing on for its Xbox Series X consoles. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Xbox boss Phil Spencer states that the company’s strategy for its new console will be to focus more on accommodating the player, rather than focusing too much on the hardware.

According to Spencer, “We should applaud load times and fidelity of scenes and framerate and input latency, and all of these things that we’ve focused on with the next generation. But that should not exclude people from being able to play. That’s our point. How do we create an ecosystem where if you want to play an Xbox game, we’re going to give you a way to go play it?”

This seems to be a slight dig at Sony who had previously stated that PS5 games will not be backwards compatible with the PS4. This means that gamers who want to play newer PS5 games will need to buy the console in order to play them. While we can appreciate Microsoft’s approach, we have to wonder how they will fare.

