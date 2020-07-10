YouTube Ads Are About To Get More Annoying

Advertising

A lot of YouTube videos come with ads, and for longer videos, there can be multiple videos, such as in the middle of a video. These mid-roll ads used to be typically reserved for videos longer than 10 minutes, but it seems that YouTube is changing those requirements and now videos 8 minutes or longer will qualify.

According to YouTube, “Today, only videos longer than 10 minutes are eligible for mid-roll ads. Starting in late July, videos that are longer than eight minutes will be eligible for mid-roll ads. As part of this change, mid-roll ads will be turned on for all eligible existing videos and future video uploads, including those videos where you may have previously opted out of mid-roll ads.”

That being said, YouTube does note that creators who do not wish to include mid-roll ads will have the option to manually disable them for each new upload. While it doesn’t mean sense that creators would want to insert less ads since ads equals revenue, ads can sometimes be a bit distracting and we imagine that there might be some creators who are worried it could turn users off from future videos.

These changes are expected to come into effect later this month, so don’t be surprised if you start getting more mid-roll ads in shorter videos in the future.

Filed in . Read more about YouTube. Source: 9to5google