Android And Chrome OS Will Soon Sync WiFi Passwords

One of the nifty features of the iOS and macOS ecosystem is that they all work hand in hand. This is especially useful if you have a new device and need to connect to the WiFi, in which you can actually sync the password of the WiFi network from an older device with the new one, saving you some time.

The good news is that it looks like Google wants the same thing for Android and Chrome OS where based on the comments made by developers, it seems that soon Google will enable WiFi password syncing between Android and Chrome OS devices. This means that if you’re connected to someone’s WiFi network and don’t want to bother them for the password, or if you forgot your password, you can use this sync feature to connect the new device to the network.

It will work between devices meaning that it will work from Android to Chrome OS or from Chrome OS to Android. It will work over Bluetooth which means that no internet connected will be required for this to work. At the moment there isn’t any particular timeframe for when the feature will be released, so it could be soon, or it could be in the distant future, but either way it might be something to keep an eye out for.

