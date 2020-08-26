Watch Doom Eternal Run At 1,000 FPS On This Nitrogen Cooled PC

While watching videos and movies at 60 fps can feel a little strange due to the ultra smooth look, playing games is a different story, where ideally gamers would love to hit at least 60 fps. In fact, in the past NVIDIA has shown that running games at higher framerates could actually allow you to become a better gamer.

That being said, how high can one realistically go in terms of framerates? Turns out, the sky’s the limit if you don’t mind getting a little creative and unorthodox in your PC builds. Collaborating with Polish hardware retailer x-com, Bethesda put together a gaming rig that features the use of nitrogen cooling that allowed the PC to run Doom Eternal at an eye-watering, mind blowing 1,000 fps.

Yes, you read that right, it runs the game at framerates more than 10 times what most PCs these days are capable of handling. The rig features the use of Intel’s Core i7 9700K clocked at 6.6GHz, an ASUS RTX 2080 Ti Strix GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. While the specs seem rather ordinary, it’s the use of nitrogen that really helped boost the PC to its maximum potential.

This is because heat can sometimes cause issues with hardware, especially when things get really hot which is why we’re sure some of you have noticed that when your phone or PC gets too hot, it can start feeling sluggish. By ensuring that things are kept extremely frosty, it allowed the components to push itself to the max without any significant setbacks.

Source: pcgamer