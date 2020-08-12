Facebook Just Killed Its ‘Lite’ App

Advertising

As there are some parts of the world where the greater population might not be able to afford high-end smartphones or have access to a fast and stable internet, it has resulted in app developers creating “Lite” versions of their apps that provide a faster, albeit pared down, version of the full app.

Facebook is one of those companies who developed such apps, like Facebook Lite, but unfortunately it seems that the company has decided that they will no longer be supporting it. This is according to a message that some Facebook Lite users from Brazil are seeing when they launch the app, where it basically displays a message informing them that the app has been disabled.

According to a statement made to MacMagazine, a Facebook spokesperson said that the lack of adoption has resulted in their decision to stop supporting the app. “Due to the limited adoption and improvements we are making to improve the experience for people in our apps, we will no longer support Facebook Lite for iOS.”

It’s actually an interesting revelation, especially back in 2017 the company claimed that Facebook Lite actually had 200 million monthly users, and back in 2018, there were over 1 billion downloads for the Android version. However, it is possible that maybe over the years the number of active users declined, but either way, iOS users using Facebook Lite will have no choice but to return to the regular version of Facebook.

