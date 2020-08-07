Fujifilm Reportedly Has A New Mid-Range Camera In The Works

Fujifilm is known for their high-end mirrorless cameras like the X-Pro3, X-T4, and the X-H1. However, these cameras aren’t cheap and if you are a fan of Fujifilm but don’t want to break the bank, you might be interested to learn that the company could actually have a new mid-range camera in the works.

Apart from the cameras we mentioned above, the company does have some mid-range cameras like the X-T30 and the X-E3, but according to a report from Fuji Rumors, they have heard from their sources that apparently Fujifilm has two new mid-range cameras in the works, and that at least one of those cameras will be part of a brand new lineup.

This means that it might not necessarily be the successor to the X-T30 or the X-E3 and could be something else entirely. We’re not sure what kind of camera this will be or what it could bring to the lineup that the other cameras can’t, so we’ll just have to wait and see. As to when these cameras will be announced, apparently the company is targeting to launch them by the end of the Japanese fiscal year which is March 2021, which means that it could be anytime from now until March 2021.

Take it with a grain of salt for now, but check back with us later where hopefully more details will be revealed.

Filed in . Read more about Digital Cameras, Fujifilm and Mirrorless Cameras. Source: fujirumors