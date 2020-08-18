Google Maps Is About To Get More Colorful And More Detailed

Advertising

There are many things to like about Google Maps due to the various functions and features that are available as part of the service. However, if you felt that Google Maps has always felt a bit too “flat” and you wouldn’t mind it looking a bit more colorful or include more details, then you’re in luck.

Google has announced that in an update to Google Maps, they will be introducing what they are calling visual improvements to the service, thanks to the use of new color-mapping algorithms that will help make maps look more colorful and also more detailed. This will hopefully give users a better idea of the location, like identifying different levels of terrain, types of terrain, and so on.

According to Google, “With a new color-mapping algorithmic technique, we’re able to take this imagery and translate it into an even more comprehensive, vibrant map of an area at global scale. Exploring a place gives you a look at its natural features—so you can easily distinguish tan, arid beaches and deserts from blue lakes, rivers, oceans and ravines. You can know at a glance how lush and green a place is with vegetation, and even see if there are snow caps on the peaks of mountaintops.”

The service will still continue to function the way we know and love, except now it will be more detailed for users who might be interested in that sort of thing. These updates should be rolling out so keep an eye out for it if this is something that you think might be useful to you.

