Google Turns To Recycled Plastic Bottles For Its New Phone Cases

In addition to launching the Pixel 4a, Google also took the wraps off a bunch of new phone cases. This isn’t too surprising given that new phones usually have new cases to accompany them, but it seems that what these cases are made out of might surprise you: they are made using recycled plastic bottles.

Plastic, especially single-use plastic, has become an environmental concern, which is why Google decided to look into maybe taking some of that plastic and turning it into something that would last longer than a plastic bottle. The cases are made from 70% recycled plastic and two water bottles are used to help create enough material to make five cases.

According to Miguel Harry, the lead designer of the case also went on to explain the reason behind their design. “We wanted to give the case a cozy feeling. Like a handmade product that is imperfect, even though it is obviously made by machine.”

That being said, Google isn’t the only tech company looking to reduce their carbon footprint. Other companies, especially Apple, have long touted that their products try to incorporate as much recycled material as possible. Even the company’s operations are relatively green where they try to use renewable energy sources like solar energy.

