This Is How Google Got The Pixel 4a To Be So Cheap

Google recently announced their latest mid-range smartphone with the Pixel 4a . Priced at $350, it is cheaper compared to other notable mid-range handsets that have launched in 2020, which includes the iPhone SE (2020) and the OnePlus Nord. So how did Google manage to get the phone so cheap?

Speaking to Engadget, Brian Rakowski, VP of product management for the Pixel revealed some interesting tidbits of the process involved when creating the handset. First of all, you might have noticed that the Pixel 4a does not come in an “XL” version. It is also only offered in one finish – black, instead of several other color configurations.

According to Rakowski, the limited configurations was what helped the company cut their costs, which in turn allowed them to price the phone lower. “We’re limiting the number of different configurations we’re doing. We focused all our resources on black. We’re not doing an XL version. That gave us some efficiencies right there.”

He also revealed that the Pixel 4a was designed to be a handset that is easier to manufacture with less parts than other Pixel phones.

That being said, it remains to be seen if the Pixel 4a will be able to challenge Apple and their iPhone SE (2020) which according to the reports, has been enjoying tremendous success.

