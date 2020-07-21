The iPhone SE Is Attracting More Android Users Than Before

Every year, it’s probably safe to assume that there are a number of iPhone users who decide that they want to make the switch to Android, and vice versa. There are many reasons for this, but for the iPhone SE, it seems that cost could be one of the main draws because according to Counterpoint Research, it has pulled in more Android users than before.

Advertising

According to their data, the 2020 iPhone SE managed to attract 26% of Android users over to it. This seems to be higher than normal for Android users who are making the jump to Apple’s iPhones. According to Jeff Fieldhack, Counterpoint’s Research Director for North America, “Over 26% of iPhone SE users moved over from an Android device, which is higher than normal Android to iOS switching.”

The iPhone SE was launched back in April with a price tag of $399, making it one of the cheapest iPhones in recent years. Despite its affordable price tag, Fieldhack doesn’t seem to think that it might end up cannibalizing the iPhone 12 which is expected to launch later this year. This is because based on the users who are making the switch aren’t that concerned about having a smaller display or the lack of 5G.

It also seems that apart from Android switchers, a good portion of iPhone SE customers are those who are switching from devices four years or older, like the iPhone 6S.

Filed in . Read more about Android, iPhone and Iphone Se. Source: cultofmac