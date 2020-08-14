Google Pixel 5 Might Only Come In An XL Variant

For the past few years, without fail, Google releases a new Pixel phone that comes in two sizes. One is the base size and the other is an “XL” version. However, it seems that this year could be different as Google might only release the XL version of the upcoming Pixel 5 handset that will be announced this fall.

Advertising

This is according to a tweet by @ImjustSayingJC who claims that Google will only release an XL version of the Pixel 5, and that it will cost $699. Google had previously announced the Pixel 4a which is a mid-ranger handset. The company later confirmed their plans for the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.

-According to information I have been provided…. Google Pixel 5 expected to come in only XL variant with 765G variant priced at $699 — Jason C – I'm Just Saying (@ImjustSayingJC) August 12, 2020

We’re not sure if Google mentioned the Pixel 5 as in the Pixel 5 lineup, or the Pixel 5 base model, so it is a bit unclear at this point. Also, the tweet claims that the Pixel 5 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset, which means that Google might not necessarily release a high-end flagship handset this year.

Either way, take it with a grain of salt for now, but Google should have an announcement in the coming months, so check back with us then for more details.

Filed in . Read more about Google.