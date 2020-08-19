Instagram Just Made It Easier For Businesses To Be Discovered

Many companies these days have social media presences across the major platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. However, finding these businesses usually involves users having to type the name into Instagram to look for them, which is perfectly fine, although we imagine that some users might be too lazy to do so.

However, if you’re a business owner that would like to make it easier for your customers to find you on social media, Instagram has expanded on its QR code feature worldwide. This means that all you need to do is generate a QR code that is linked to your company’s Instagram profile, print it out, and users can easily scan it with their smartphone’s camera and it will take them directly to your profile.

If you’re wondering why this sounds familiar, it is because instagram had actually launched the feature in Japan back in 2019, but it looks like Instagram is now bringing the feature worldwide where businesses around the world can now take advantage of the feature. Instagram had a similar feature called Nametag, but it seems that they will now be deprecating the feature in favor of these QR codes.

Instagram is not the first to use QR codes, but it’s good to see that they are finally on board that will give businesses more flexibility in how they can reach their customers and how their customers can find them.

