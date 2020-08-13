Instagram Wants Suspicious Accounts To Verify Themselves

Advertising

It is not that hard to create a new social media account. All you would really need is an email address and you’re pretty much good to go. The ease of signing up is designed to make it so that users won’t have to jump through hoops in order to create a social media account, and the more accounts a platform has, the better it looks for their numbers.

Unfortunately, a side-effect of this system is that it has also become increasingly easy for people to create fake accounts, accounts designed to bully, harass, or spread misinformation, and this is something that Instagram is hoping to curb by introducing new authenticity measures targeted towards suspicious looking accounts.

According to Instagram, “Starting today, we will begin asking people to confirm who’s behind an account when we see a pattern of potential inauthentic behavior. By prompting the people behind accounts to confirm their information, we will be able to better understand when accounts are attempting to mislead their followers, hold them accountable, and keep our community safe.”

The company will require users to share verifiable information such as personal IDs, which they claim will only be stored for 30 days until the review is complete and will not be shared on the user’s profile.

