Instagram Wants Suspicious Accounts To Verify Themselves

Unfortunately, a side-effect of this system is that it has also become increasingly easy for people to create fake accounts, accounts designed to bully, harass, or spread misinformation, and this is something that Instagram is hoping to curb by introducing new authenticity measures targeted towards suspicious looking accounts.
According to Instagram, “Starting today, we will begin asking people to confirm who’s behind an account when we see a pattern of potential inauthentic behavior. By prompting the people behind accounts to confirm their information, we will be able to better understand when accounts are attempting to mislead their followers, hold them accountable, and keep our community safe.”
The company will require users to share verifiable information such as personal IDs, which they claim will only be stored for 30 days until the review is complete and will not be shared on the user’s profile.
