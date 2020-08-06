Intel Hacked, 20GB Of Confidential Information Leaked

Advertising

This year does not look like a particularly good year for Intel. It would appear that the company was recently hacked and had about 20GB worth of confidential information stolen and posted onto the internet. This was initially revealed by a software engineer by the name of Till Kottmann who was sent the files from an anonymous hacker.

The leak has since been confirmed by ZDNet who managed to verify the data as being authentic, thanks to the help of security researchers. The files that were leaked are said to contain Intel’s intellectual property in terms of the internal designers of various chipsets, including technical specs, product guides, and manuals for Intel products dating back to 2016.

The good news is that the hack does not affect Intel’s customers or employees, so it seems that to be more about stealing Intel’s product information rather than trying to breach customer information. However, the bad news is that it has been suggested that because of the BIOS code that was leaked that hackers could use it to potentially reverse engineer a hack or manipulate it in a way that could affect current or even future Intel products.

Intel has since released a statement in which they deny being hacked, but acknowledge that some of their data might have been shared. “We are investigating this situation. The information appears to come from the Intel Resource and Design Center, which hosts information for use by our customers, partners and other external parties who have registered for access. We believe an individual with access downloaded and shared this data.”

Filed in . Read more about Hack, Intel and Security. Source: zdnet