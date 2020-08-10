Teen Spends $20,000 Donating To Twitch Streamers, But Parents Managed To Get It Back

Advertising

One of the ways Twitch streamers make their money is through donations by their viewers, where it’s up to viewers to choose how much they want to donate to their favorite streamer. One teen, however, somehow managed to access his mom’s savings account where he then proceeded to donate $20,000 to his favorite streamers.

Now $20,000 is a lot of money to lose but the good news is that the teen’s parents managed to get nearly all of it back. Speaking to Dotesports, the mother said that thanks to the help of Twitch partner Xsolla, she managed to retrieve $19,870.94. As for the remainder, the teen’s mom said that she will not be pursuing the difference.

It seems that the process of trying to get back the money proved to be so difficult that she is happy to get back as much as she did. “I am so relieved to have the money restored to my account and let the nightmare end. At this point, it’s within a few hundred dollars, and I am happy to have received what I did, and am not going to pursue the difference.”

According to the mom, it seems that if it had not been for Xsolla, she might have never seen the money again. This is because despite reaching out to Twitch’s CEO and Amazon’s legal team, no one responded to her, although it seems that her son’s Twitch account was apparently closed as a result.

Filed in . Read more about Twitch. Source: eurogamer.net