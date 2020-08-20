Razer Unveils A Less Garish Keyboard And Mouse For Office Use

Razer is a company that is probably best known for creating gamer accessories and peripherals like keyboards and mice. They typically feature “gamer” aesthetics which means dark colors like black along with colorful RGB lighting. While there’s nothing wrong with this look, it might not necessarily be ideal in places like an office.

It also isn’t ideal for home use if you’re aiming for a cleaner and less RGB aesthetic, which is why you might be pleased to learn that Razer has since announced their new Razer Productivity Suite. This includes a new Pro Click mouse that the company designed with Humanscale, a new Razer Pro Type mechanical keyboard that features Razer’s orange mechanical switches, and last but not least, the Razer Pro Glide mouse pad.

As you can see in the photo above, the Razer Productivity Suite of accessories come in a more subdued white/grey finish that should make them easier to blend in with the office or your home, especially if you’re shooting for a minimal and clean look. These accessories are sold separately with the Razer Pro Click mouse retailing for $100, the Razer Pro Type for $140, and the Razer Pro Glide for $10.

If these are accessories you might be interested in, then head on over to Razer’s website for the details on how to buy them.

